XPO (NYSE:XPO) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $55.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on XPO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of XPO from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $35.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08. XPO has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in XPO by 11.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 66.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 14.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.