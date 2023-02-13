XRP (XRP) Trading 6.8% Lower This Week

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One XRP coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001709 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $18.97 billion and $673.94 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002445 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00429157 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,195.46 or 0.28428113 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000164 BTC.
About XRP
XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,130,718 coins and its circulating supply is 50,799,084,881 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars.
