Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Update

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,300 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 264,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Yangzijiang Financial Stock Up 4.1 %
YNGFF stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Yangzijiang Financial has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.26.
Yangzijiang Financial Company Profile
