Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $1.32

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.29. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 115,142 shares.

Yatsen Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.87 million. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 29.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Yatsen

Yatsen Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Yatsen by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

