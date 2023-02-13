Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $1.32

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.29. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 115,142 shares.
Yatsen Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.87 million. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 29.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Yatsen Company Profile
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
