Ycg LLC Buys 1,960 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ycg LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 2.3% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $19,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,770 shares of company stock worth $6,469,880. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.18.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $4.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.71. The company had a trading volume of 478,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,604. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.