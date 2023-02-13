Ycg LLC Has $27.28 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ycg LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up approximately 3.2% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ycg LLC owned about 0.13% of CBRE Group worth $27,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,706,000 after buying an additional 540,866 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,800,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,956,000 after buying an additional 254,346 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,871,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,843,000 after buying an additional 279,500 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,545,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,560,000 after buying an additional 143,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,239,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,057,000 after buying an additional 369,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE CBRE traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,460. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.95. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.