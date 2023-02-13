Ycg LLC Has $45.61 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ycg LLC increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises approximately 5.4% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $45,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $63,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Barclays lifted their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $4.67 on Monday, reaching $311.44. 97,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $346.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.55.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.