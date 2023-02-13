Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Price Target Raised to GBX 552 at Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 543 ($6.53) to GBX 552 ($6.64) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Yellow Cake Stock Up 4.5 %
OTCMKTS:YLLXF opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Yellow Cake has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73.
About Yellow Cake
