Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Price Target Raised to GBX 552 at Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 543 ($6.53) to GBX 552 ($6.64) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Yellow Cake Stock Up 4.5 %

OTCMKTS:YLLXF opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Yellow Cake has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

