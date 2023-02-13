Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yelp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yelp from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Yelp Stock Performance

NYSE:YELP opened at $31.84 on Monday. Yelp has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.34 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $466,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,128,509.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,408,440. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Yelp in the third quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Yelp by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

