Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 24,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 235,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Youdao Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youdao

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $197.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth $87,000. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

