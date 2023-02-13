Zcash One Day Volume Reaches $96.37 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $750.89 million and approximately $96.37 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $45.99 or 0.00210336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00073765 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00057700 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001728 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

