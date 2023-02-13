Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading Up 4.9%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) shares were up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.16. Approximately 242,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 814,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZETA shares. B. Riley started coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,197,152.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,436,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,546,125.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,197,152.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,436,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,546,125.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 56,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $517,178.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,311,202 shares in the company, valued at $148,105,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,948. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zeta Global by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,850,000 after buying an additional 6,295,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at $7,812,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

