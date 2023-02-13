Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Gap Up to $42.22

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.22, but opened at $44.32. Zillow Group shares last traded at $44.21, with a volume of 259,466 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.81.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $139,506.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,909.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $139,506.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,909.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $137,777.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,083. 18.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 61.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.