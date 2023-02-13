Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ZG has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.81.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $42.22 on Monday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $139,506.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,909.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,793 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $139,506.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,909.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $157,456.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,878.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,083. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $78,000. 20.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.