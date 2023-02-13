Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Lowered by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 494,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,921 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 4.5% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.11% of Zoetis worth $73,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 33.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.89. The company had a trading volume of 146,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $201.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

