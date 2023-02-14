103,479 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,252,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,502,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,920,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,810,000 after purchasing an additional 822,744 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,885,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,288,000 after purchasing an additional 860,222 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VICI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $35.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Stories

