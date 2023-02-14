110,570 Shares in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Purchased by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Laffer Tengler Investments owned approximately 0.28% of Leafly at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LFLY. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Leafly in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Leafly during the third quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Leafly in the first quarter worth $41,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leafly during the first quarter valued at $93,000. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LFLY stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

