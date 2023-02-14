1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Stock Price Up 0.7%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 4,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 million, a P/E ratio of -125.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,401.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 435,031 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.0% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 350,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 50,792 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 6.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

