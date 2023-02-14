2,379 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $172.48 on Tuesday.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $172.48 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.26.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

