253,480 Shares in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Bought by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 253,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of IDEAYA Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 48,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,459. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $19.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDYA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

