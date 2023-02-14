255,319 Shares in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Bought by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 255,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. Payoneer Global makes up about 0.4% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 397.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 726,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after buying an additional 16,940,356 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 24,110 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of PAYO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.63. 283,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,195,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Itai Perry sold 4,706 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $26,306.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,742 shares in the company, valued at $484,887.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 5,050 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,195,185 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,980 shares of company stock valued at $703,550. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

