31,866 Shares in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Acquired by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC raised its position in Bitfarms by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Bitfarms in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

NASDAQ BITF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. Bitfarms Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 121.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bitfarms Profile

(Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.