33,856 Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,344,000 after acquiring an additional 69,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day moving average of $94.34. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
