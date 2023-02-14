33,856 Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,344,000 after acquiring an additional 69,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day moving average of $94.34. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 83.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.