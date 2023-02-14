360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Short Interest Down 21.0% in January

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 49,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth $346,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after acquiring an additional 299,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 214,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,129. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.15 million. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 27.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

