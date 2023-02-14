6,366 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Albemarle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $39,504,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 109.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 251,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,714,000 after purchasing an additional 131,474 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its position in Albemarle by 48.3% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 383,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,112,000 after purchasing an additional 124,833 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle stock opened at $269.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.61.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.37.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

