7Pixels Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $55.52 Million (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for $3.43 or 0.00015488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $55.52 million and $28,618.39 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.83 or 0.00432991 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,348.28 or 0.28682092 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About 7Pixels

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.46851016 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $29,704.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

