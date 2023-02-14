82,731 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 82,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $104.26 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $142.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day moving average is $105.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

