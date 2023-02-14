8,459 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $103.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

