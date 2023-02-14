927,721 Shares in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 927,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,077,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,312,000 after acquiring an additional 187,937 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 115,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

About LXP Industrial Trust

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.83. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

