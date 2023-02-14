ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at BMO Capital Markets

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ABC Technologies to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on ABC Technologies from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on ABC Technologies from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABC Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.93.

Get ABC Technologies alerts:

ABC Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ABCT stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.91. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982. ABC Technologies has a one year low of C$3.57 and a one year high of C$7.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$683.55 million and a PE ratio of -4.42.

ABC Technologies Company Profile

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It provides interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.