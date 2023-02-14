Abrams Capital Management L.P. Sells 105,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Abrams Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,019,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for 7.0% of Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Abrams Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.71% of Energy Transfer worth $242,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ET. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.7 %

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,996,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,625,754. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.05%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 585,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,000. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.