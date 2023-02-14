Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 88,820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 93,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 23.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

