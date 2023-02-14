Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.67.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
