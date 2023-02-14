Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2023

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 88,820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 93,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 23.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.