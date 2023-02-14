Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF) Position Lifted by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,067,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,248 shares during the period. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund makes up 6.4% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned 31.66% of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $73,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 39,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.67. 16,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,003. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%.

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

