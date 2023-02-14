Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.9% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 502.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,551 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,981,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $185,369,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.79.

ACN stock traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $286.70. 489,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,097. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

