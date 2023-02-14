Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACCD. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Accolade Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $811.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 129.59%. The business had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accolade will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Accolade by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,813,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,020,000 after buying an additional 1,700,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,427,000 after purchasing an additional 328,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after purchasing an additional 660,132 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 840,925 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

