Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $235,519.39 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Achain has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00011598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000301 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004766 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008373 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004650 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001037 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003884 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.