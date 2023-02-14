Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,800 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the January 15th total of 307,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Acutus Medical Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AFIB opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIB. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Acutus Medical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 470,719 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 53.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 141,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

