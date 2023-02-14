Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives $112.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.60.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $39,034.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,309.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $39,034.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,309.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $789,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,374 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after acquiring an additional 37,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,276,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 757,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,175,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,387,000 after buying an additional 90,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,112,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADUS opened at $106.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.33 and its 200-day moving average is $100.85.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

