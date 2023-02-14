adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €133.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($143.01) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on adidas in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($147.31) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($188.17) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($110.75) price objective on adidas in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ADS opened at €139.98 ($150.52) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €136.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €135.64. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($216.14).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.