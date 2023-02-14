Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Advanced Energy Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $95.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

