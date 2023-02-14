aelf Achieves Market Capitalization of $128.59 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $128.59 million and $22.77 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008317 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005141 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002034 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000049 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,877,129 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.