Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne makes up approximately 1.7% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.40% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth approximately $7,136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,754,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,143,000 after purchasing an additional 34,706 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 65.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $55.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $56.59.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

