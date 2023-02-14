AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNCO stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $24.94.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

