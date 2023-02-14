AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Stock Price Up 0.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.33 and last traded at $21.31. Approximately 25,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 36,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

About AGNC Investment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGNC Investment stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:AGNCP Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 366,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,054,000.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

