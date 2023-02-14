AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Stock Price Up 0.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.33 and last traded at $21.31. Approximately 25,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 36,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.
AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25.
AGNC Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGNC Investment (AGNCP)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.