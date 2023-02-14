AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2023

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCPGet Rating) rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.33 and last traded at $21.31. Approximately 25,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 36,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGNC Investment stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCPGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 366,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,054,000.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.