Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Air T Stock Performance
AIRTP stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Air T has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $24.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24.
Air T Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.
About Air T
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
Further Reading
