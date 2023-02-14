Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the January 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 566,100 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 437.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 322,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 262,530 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 691.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 79,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,873,000 after acquiring an additional 68,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 782,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,949. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

