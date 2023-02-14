Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.50.

Albany International Stock Down 12.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded down $13.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.29. 77,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Albany International has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $115.39. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.68.

Albany International Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Albany International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Albany International by 89.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Albany International by 1,344.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

