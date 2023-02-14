Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 116.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

