Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Alexander & Baldwin Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Trading of Alexander & Baldwin
Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX)
