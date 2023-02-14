Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Shares Up 4.4%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.49 and last traded at C$11.34. 157,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 207,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ASTL. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$10.35 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$10.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 7.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

