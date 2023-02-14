Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Desjardins lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $666.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.83 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 1.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

